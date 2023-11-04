The Atlanta Hawks (0-1), on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Smoothie King Center, go up against the New Orleans Pelicans (1-0). The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on BSNO and BSSE.

Hawks vs. Pelicans Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSNO, BSSE

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young's numbers last season were 26.2 points, 3 boards and 10.2 assists per contest, shooting 42.9% from the field and 33.4% from downtown, with an average of 2.1 made treys.

Dejounte Murray collected 20.5 points, 5.3 boards and 6.1 assists last year, shooting 46.4% from the field and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 made treys per game.

Clint Capela posted 12 points last season, plus 0.9 assists and 11 boards.

Onyeka Okongwu put up 9.9 points, 1 assists and 7.2 rebounds.

De'Andre Hunter averaged 15.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists. Defensively, he delivered 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Pelicans Players to Watch

CJ McCollum posted 20.9 points last season, plus 4.4 boards and 5.7 assists.

Per game, Jonas Valanciunas collected 14.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He also posted 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Brandon Ingram's stats last season included 24.7 points, 5.5 boards and 5.8 assists per contest. He drained 48.4% of his shots from the floor and 39% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.4 triples.

Herbert Jones' numbers last season were 9.8 points, 4.1 boards and 2.5 assists per contest. He sank 46.9% of his shots from the field.

Zion Williamson averaged 26 points, 7 boards and 4.6 assists per contest, plus 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Hawks vs. Pelicans Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Pelicans Hawks 114.4 Points Avg. 118.4 112.5 Points Allowed Avg. 118.1 48% Field Goal % 48.3% 36.4% Three Point % 35.2%

