As they ready for a game against the New Orleans Pelicans (4-1), the Atlanta Hawks (3-2) will be keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 at Smoothie King Center.

The Hawks' last game on Wednesday ended in a 130-121 win against the Wizards. In the Hawks' win, Dejounte Murray led the way with 24 points (adding four rebounds and eight assists).

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Wesley Matthews SG Out Calf

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Pelicans Injuries: Jose Alvarado: Out (Ankle), Brandon Ingram: Questionable (Knee), Zion Williamson: Questionable (Rest), Trey Murphy III: Out (Knee), Naji Marshall: Out (Knee)

Hawks vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: BSNO and BSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

