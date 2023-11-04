The Atlanta Hawks (3-2) will look to build on a three-game win streak when they hit the road to play the New Orleans Pelicans (4-1) on November 4, 2023 at Smoothie King Center.

Hawks vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Hawks vs Pelicans Additional Info

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks are shooting 49.2% from the field, 5.6% higher than the 43.6% the Pelicans' opponents have shot this season.

Atlanta is 3-1 when it shoots better than 43.6% from the field.

The Hawks are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at eighth.

The Hawks put up an average of 122.8 points per game, 14.2 more points than the 108.6 the Pelicans give up to opponents.

Atlanta is 3-2 when it scores more than 108.6 points.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks scored 119.6 points per game at home last season, and 117.2 away.

At home, the Hawks conceded 117.4 points per game, 1.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (118.9).

At home, the Hawks sunk 10.7 triples per game last season, 0.1 fewer than they averaged on the road (10.8). Their 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (34.7%) than on the road (35.7%) as well.

