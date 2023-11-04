The Sam Houston Bearkats (0-8) face an FCS opponent, the Kennesaw State Owls (2-5) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Elliott T. Bowers Stadium.

Sam Houston has been a bottom-25 scoring offense this year, ranking third-worst with 16 points per contest. The defense ranks 81st in the FBS (27.3 points allowed per game). Kennesaw State has been thriving on the defensive side of the ball, surrendering only 19.1 points per game (15th-best). On offense, it ranks 86th by posting 21.6 points per game.

Kennesaw State vs. Sam Houston Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Huntsville, Texas Venue: Elliott T. Bowers Stadium

Kennesaw State vs. Sam Houston Key Statistics

Kennesaw State Sam Houston 310.6 (113th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 292 (130th) 291 (7th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 388.9 (74th) 161.6 (40th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 81.1 (130th) 149 (110th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 210.9 (88th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (32nd) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (113th)

Kennesaw State Stats Leaders

Jonathan Murphy has thrown for 1,013 yards (144.7 ypg) to lead Kennesaw State, completing 51.5% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 262 yards (37.4 ypg) on 97 carries with five touchdowns.

Michael Benefield is his team's leading rusher with 63 carries for 332 yards, or 47.4 per game. He's found paydirt two times on the ground, as well.

Gabriel Benyard has racked up 333 receiving yards on 14 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Isaac Foster has caught 15 passes and compiled 152 receiving yards (21.7 per game).

Carson Kent has racked up 146 reciving yards (20.9 ypg) this season.

Sam Houston Stats Leaders

Keegan Shoemaker has thrown for 1,524 yards, completing 61.5% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He's also run for 161 yards (20.1 ypg) on 55 carries.

John Gentry has racked up 241 yards on 76 carries while finding paydirt one time as a runner. He's also caught 22 passes for 185 yards (23.1 per game) and two touchdowns through the air.

Noah Smith has hauled in 54 receptions for 466 yards (58.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Malik Phillips has reeled in 28 passes while averaging 46.8 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Al'Vonte Woodard has a total of 228 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 20 passes and scoring two touchdowns.

