The No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-2) are 3-point favorites on the road versus the Clemson Tigers (4-4) on Saturday, November 4, 2023. Each team has a stingy passing defense, with the Fighting Irish third in the country against the pass, and the Tigers ninth. The over/under is set at 44.5 in the outing.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Notre Dame vs. Clemson matchup.

Notre Dame vs. Clemson Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

City: Berkeley, California

Venue: Memorial Stadium

Notre Dame vs. Clemson Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Notre Dame Moneyline Clemson Moneyline BetMGM Notre Dame (-3) 44.5 -160 +135 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Notre Dame (-3) 45.5 -152 +126 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Notre Dame vs. Clemson Betting Trends

Notre Dame is 6-2-1 ATS this season.

The Fighting Irish have covered the spread six times this season (6-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

Clemson has covered twice in seven games with a spread this season.

