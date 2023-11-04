Looking to see how the three games featuring Southland teams played out in Week 10 of the college football schedule?. Read on to see key players and results from all of those games.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Jump to Matchup:

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Lamar | Nicholls State vs. Incarnate Word

Week 10 Southland Results

Lamar 41 Texas A&M-Commerce 21

Lamar Leaders

Passing: Robert Coleman (8-for-14, 96 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)

Robert Coleman (8-for-14, 96 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Khalan Griffin (19 ATT, 113 YDS, 1 TD)

Khalan Griffin (19 ATT, 113 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Andre Dennis (0 TAR, 5 REC, 43 YDS)

Texas A&M-Commerce Leaders

Passing: Mirko Martos (9-for-16, 102 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Mirko Martos (9-for-16, 102 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Shamenski Rucker (12 ATT, 36 YDS)

Shamenski Rucker (12 ATT, 36 YDS) Receiving: Austin Samaha (0 TAR, 4 REC, 65 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Lamar Texas A&M-Commerce 342 Total Yards 300 96 Passing Yards 198 246 Rushing Yards 102 1 Turnovers 1

Nicholls State 45 Incarnate Word 32

Nicholls State Leaders

Passing: Pat McQuaide (9-for-19, 108 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Pat McQuaide (9-for-19, 108 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Jaylon Spears (23 ATT, 160 YDS)

Jaylon Spears (23 ATT, 160 YDS) Receiving: Quincy Brown (5 TAR, 5 REC, 39 YDS)

Incarnate Word Leaders

Passing: Zach Calzada (28-for-48, 394 YDS, 4 TDs, 2 INTs)

Zach Calzada (28-for-48, 394 YDS, 4 TDs, 2 INTs) Rushing: Isaiah Robinson (9 ATT, 31 YDS)

Isaiah Robinson (9 ATT, 31 YDS) Receiving: Brandon Porter (11 TAR, 11 REC, 158 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Incarnate Word Nicholls State 464 Total Yards 439 419 Passing Yards 108 45 Rushing Yards 331 3 Turnovers 0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Next Week's Southland Games

Northwestern State Demons at Incarnate Word Cardinals

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Gayle and Tom Benson Stadium

Gayle and Tom Benson Stadium TV Channel:

Favorite: -

Lamar Cardinals at Nicholls State Colonels

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Manning Field at John L. Guidry Stadium

Manning Field at John L. Guidry Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

SE Louisiana Lions at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions

Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Memorial Stadium (Commerce, TX)

Memorial Stadium (Commerce, TX) TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Houston Christian Huskies at McNeese Cowboys

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Cowboy Stadium

Cowboy Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.