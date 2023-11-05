At Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Week 9, the Atlanta Falcons' Drake London will be lined up against the Minnesota Vikings pass defense and Camryn Bynum. Continue reading for more stats and insights on this intriguing matchup.

Falcons vs. Vikings Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia TV: FOX

Drake London Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Vikings 56.7 7.1 37 98 5.69

Drake London vs. Camryn Bynum Insights

Drake London & the Falcons' Offense

Drake London's team-high 438 yards as a receiver have come on 37 catches (out of 57 targets) with two touchdowns.

In terms of passing yards, Atlanta has 1,719 (214.9 per game), 14th in the league.

The Falcons are just 23rd in the league in scoring offense, at 17.3 points per game.

Atlanta has been one of the least pass-happy teams this season, throwing the ball 32.9 times per contest, which is 10th in the league.

In the red zone, the Falcons rank 14th in the league in pass attempts, airing it out 33 times this year. The team's pass rate in the red zone is 43.4%.

Camryn Bynum & the Vikings' Defense

Camryn Bynum has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 76 tackles, two TFL, 0.5 sacks, and six passes defended.

When it comes to defending against the pass, Minnesota's defense is 20th in the NFL with 1,769 passing yards allowed (221.1 per game) and 20th with 11 passing touchdowns allowed.

This year, the Vikings are 18th in the NFL in points allowed (20.3 per game) and 18th in total yards allowed (322.8 per game).

Minnesota has given up more than 100 receiving yards to three players this season.

The Vikings have allowed 10 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Drake London vs. Camryn Bynum Advanced Stats

Drake London Camryn Bynum Rec. Targets 57 39 Def. Targets Receptions 37 6 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.8 30 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 438 76 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 54.8 9.5 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 99 2 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 11 0.5 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 2 Interceptions

