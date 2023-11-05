The Minnesota Vikings (4-4) bring a three-game winning streak into a contest versus the Atlanta Falcons (4-4) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta is a 4.5-point favorite in the game. The point total has been set at 37.

The betting trends and insights for the Falcons can be seen in this article before you wager on their matchup with Vikings. The Vikings' recent betting insights and trends can be found below before they face the Falcons.

Falcons vs. Vikings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Atlanta Moneyline Minnesota Moneyline BetMGM Falcons (-4.5) 37 -225 +180 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Falcons (-4.5) 37.5 -230 +190 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Atlanta vs. Minnesota Game Info

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia TV Info: FOX

Falcons vs. Vikings Betting Insights

Atlanta is 2-6-0 against the spread this season.

Atlanta has hit the over in two of eight games with a set total (25%).

Minnesota's record against the spread in 2023 is 4-3-1.

As a 4.5-point underdog or more, the Vikings have one win ATS (1-0-1) this season.

One of Minnesota's eight games has gone over the point total.

