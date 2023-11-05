Will Taylor Heinicke hit paydirt when the Atlanta Falcons and the Minnesota Vikings meet in Week 9 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need.

Will Taylor Heinicke score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Heinicke ran for 96 yards and one score on the ground last year.

He rushed for a touchdown once last year in nine games.

Taylor Heinicke Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 7 Packers 20 33 201 2 1 2 4 0 Week 8 @Colts 23 31 279 1 1 6 29 1 Week 9 Vikings 15 28 149 2 1 4 17 0 Week 10 @Eagles 17 29 211 0 1 5 10 0 Week 11 @Texans 15 27 191 0 0 3 2 0 Week 12 Falcons 14 23 138 2 1 1 -1 0 Week 13 @Giants 27 41 275 2 0 2 6 0 Week 15 Giants 17 29 249 1 0 3 33 0 Week 16 @49ers 13 18 166 2 1 2 -4 0

