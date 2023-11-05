Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier will be up against the Minnesota Vikings and their 13th-ranked rushing defense in Week 9, with kickoff at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

This year, Allgeier has compiled 332 rushing yards (41.5 ypg) on 104 total carries and has two rushing scores. In the receiving game, Allgeier has racked up nine catches for 85 yards (10.6 ypg).

Allgeier vs. the Vikings

Allgeier vs the Vikings (since 2021): No games

No games The Vikings have allowed 100 or more yards on the ground to one opposing rusher during the 2023 season.

Five opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Minnesota this year.

One opposing rusher has scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Vikings this season.

The 101.6 rushing yards the Vikings allow per contest makes them the 13th-ranked rush defense in the NFL this season.

The Vikings' defense is ranked 16th in the NFL with six rushing TDs conceded so far this season.

Tyler Allgeier Rushing Props vs. the Vikings

Rushing Yards: 38.5 (-110)

Allgeier Rushing Insights

Allgeier has gone over his rushing yards total in 50.0% of his opportunities (four of eight games).

The Falcons pass on 52.1% of their plays and run on 47.9%. They are 24th in NFL action in points scored.

His team has attempted 242 rushes this season. He's handled 104 of those carries (43.0%).

Allgeier has at least one rushing touchdown in one game this season and had multiple rushing TDs in that game.

He has scored two of his team's 13 offensive touchdowns this season (15.4%).

He has 21 red zone carries for 48.8% of the team share (his team runs on 56.6% of its plays in the red zone).

Tyler Allgeier Receiving Props vs the Vikings

Receiving Yards: 4.5 (-118)

Allgeier Receiving Insights

Allgeier, in two of five games this year, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Allgeier has been targeted on 13 of his team's 263 passing attempts this season (4.9% target share).

He has been targeted 13 times this season, averaging 6.5 yards per target.

Allgeier, in eight games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Allgeier has been targeted two times in the red zone (6.1% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts).

Allgeier's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Titans 10/29/2023 Week 8 8 ATT / 31 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 10/22/2023 Week 7 21 ATT / 59 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 53 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 10/15/2023 Week 6 13 ATT / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 10/8/2023 Week 5 17 ATT / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 10/1/2023 Week 4 7 ATT / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / -4 YDS / 0 TDs

