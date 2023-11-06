The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-0) play the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Hank McCamish Pavilion. It tips at 7:30 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Georgia Southern vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia

Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia TV: ACC Network Extra

Georgia Southern Stats Insights

The Eagles shot 43.6% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 44.1% the Yellow Jackets' opponents shot last season.

Georgia Southern went 8-6 when it shot higher than 44.1% from the field.

The Yellow Jackets ranked 133rd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Eagles ranked 189th.

The Eagles' 68.4 points per game last year were just 2.4 fewer points than the 70.8 the Yellow Jackets gave up.

Georgia Southern went 9-6 last season when it scored more than 70.8 points.

Georgia Southern Home & Away Comparison

Georgia Southern scored 70.8 points per game at home last season, and 67.6 on the road.

In 2022-23, the Eagles gave up 11 fewer points per game at home (62.2) than away (73.2).

Beyond the arc, Georgia Southern sunk fewer triples on the road (6 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (31%) than at home (31.5%) as well.

Georgia Southern Upcoming Schedule