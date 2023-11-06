The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-0) play the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Hank McCamish Pavilion. It tips at 7:30 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Georgia Southern vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

Georgia Southern Stats Insights

  • The Eagles shot 43.6% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 44.1% the Yellow Jackets' opponents shot last season.
  • Georgia Southern went 8-6 when it shot higher than 44.1% from the field.
  • The Yellow Jackets ranked 133rd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Eagles ranked 189th.
  • The Eagles' 68.4 points per game last year were just 2.4 fewer points than the 70.8 the Yellow Jackets gave up.
  • Georgia Southern went 9-6 last season when it scored more than 70.8 points.

Georgia Southern Home & Away Comparison

  • Georgia Southern scored 70.8 points per game at home last season, and 67.6 on the road.
  • In 2022-23, the Eagles gave up 11 fewer points per game at home (62.2) than away (73.2).
  • Beyond the arc, Georgia Southern sunk fewer triples on the road (6 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (31%) than at home (31.5%) as well.

Georgia Southern Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Georgia Tech - Hank McCamish Pavilion
11/11/2023 @ Eastern Michigan - George Gervin GameAbove Center
11/14/2023 @ Jacksonville - Swisher Gymnasium

