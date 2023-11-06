The Georgia State Panthers (0-0) battle the Belmont Bruins (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Curb Event Center. It begins at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Georgia State vs. Belmont Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee

Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Georgia State Stats Insights

The Panthers shot 41.6% from the field, 3.4% lower than the 45.0% the Bruins' opponents shot last season.

Georgia State compiled a 4-5 straight up record in games it shot better than 45.0% from the field.

The Panthers were the 201st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bruins finished 302nd.

The Panthers put up 5.1 fewer points per game last year (66.7) than the Bruins allowed (71.8).

When it scored more than 71.8 points last season, Georgia State went 7-1.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Georgia State Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Georgia State scored 7.4 more points per game at home (69.1) than on the road (61.7).

At home, the Panthers allowed 65.4 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than they allowed away (75.1).

At home, Georgia State sunk 5.7 trifectas per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged away (4.9). Georgia State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (31.7%) than away (26.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgia State Upcoming Schedule