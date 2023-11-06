How to Watch Georgia State vs. Belmont on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Georgia State Panthers (0-0) battle the Belmont Bruins (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Curb Event Center. It begins at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Georgia State vs. Belmont Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Georgia State Stats Insights
- The Panthers shot 41.6% from the field, 3.4% lower than the 45.0% the Bruins' opponents shot last season.
- Georgia State compiled a 4-5 straight up record in games it shot better than 45.0% from the field.
- The Panthers were the 201st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bruins finished 302nd.
- The Panthers put up 5.1 fewer points per game last year (66.7) than the Bruins allowed (71.8).
- When it scored more than 71.8 points last season, Georgia State went 7-1.
Georgia State Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Georgia State scored 7.4 more points per game at home (69.1) than on the road (61.7).
- At home, the Panthers allowed 65.4 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than they allowed away (75.1).
- At home, Georgia State sunk 5.7 trifectas per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged away (4.9). Georgia State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (31.7%) than away (26.1%).
Georgia State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Belmont
|-
|Curb Event Center
|11/11/2023
|@ Western Michigan
|-
|University Arena
|11/17/2023
|Northern Illinois
|-
|Georgia State Convocation Center
