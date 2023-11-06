How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Georgia Southern on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (0-0) take the court against the Georgia Southern Eagles (0-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on ACC Network Extra.
Georgia Tech vs. Georgia Southern Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Georgia Tech Stats Insights
- The Yellow Jackets shot 42.4% from the field last season, which is equal to what the Eagles' opponents shot.
- Georgia Tech went 10-5 when it shot higher than 42.4% from the field.
- The Yellow Jackets were the 163rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Eagles finished 156th.
- Last year, the Yellow Jackets put up just 3.0 more points per game (69.7) than the Eagles allowed (66.7).
- Georgia Tech went 13-3 last season when scoring more than 66.7 points.
Georgia Tech Home & Away Comparison
- Georgia Tech posted 72.7 points per game at home last year, compared to 66.6 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 6.1 points per contest.
- The Yellow Jackets ceded 69.0 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 71.8 in road games.
- In terms of total three-pointers made, Georgia Tech fared worse in home games last season, sinking 7.6 three-pointers per game, compared to 8.4 away from home. Meanwhile, it posted a 34.5% three-point percentage at home and a 33.9% clip in road games.
Georgia Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Georgia Southern
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|11/9/2023
|Howard
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|11/14/2023
|UMass-Lowell
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
