How to Watch the Georgia Tech vs. Coastal Carolina Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:55 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Hank McCamish Pavilion on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, tips at 11:00 AM ET.
Georgia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: ACC Network X
Georgia Tech vs. Coastal Carolina 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Chanticleers' 70 points per game last year were 7.6 more points than the 62.4 the Yellow Jackets allowed.
- Coastal Carolina had a 9-0 record last season when allowing fewer than 60.9 points.
- Last year, the Yellow Jackets recorded 60.9 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 68.1 the Chanticleers gave up.
- When Georgia Tech put up more than 68.1 points last season, it went 4-1.
- The Yellow Jackets made 38.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 18.6 percentage points lower than the Chanticleers allowed to their opponents (57.3%).
- The Chanticleers shot 20.3% from the field, 25.2% lower than the 45.5% the Yellow Jackets' opponents shot last season.
Georgia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Coastal Carolina
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|11/11/2023
|Furman
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|11/16/2023
|@ Rice
|-
|Tudor Fieldhouse
