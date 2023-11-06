The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-0) are double-digit, 10.5-point underdogs against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (0-0) at Hank McCamish Pavilion on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on ACC Network Extra. The over/under for the matchup is set at 143.5.

Georgia Tech vs. Georgia Southern Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Hank McCamish Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under Georgia Tech -10.5 143.5

Georgia Tech Betting Records & Stats

Georgia Tech and its opponents went over 143.5 combined points in 12 of 29 games last season.

Georgia Tech's outings last season had an average of 140.5 points, 3.0 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Georgia Tech put together a 15-14-0 record against the spread last season.

Georgia Tech finished with a 7-1 record in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 87.5% of those games).

The Yellow Jackets won all three games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -650 or shorter.

Georgia Tech has an implied moneyline win probability of 86.7% in this contest.

Georgia Tech vs. Georgia Southern Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 143.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 143.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Georgia Tech 12 41.4% 69.7 138.1 70.8 137.5 139.8 Georgia Southern 9 33.3% 68.4 138.1 66.7 137.5 135.2

Additional Georgia Tech Insights & Trends

Last year, the Yellow Jackets recorded only 3.0 more points per game (69.7) than the Eagles allowed (66.7).

When Georgia Tech put up more than 66.7 points last season, it went 12-1 against the spread and 13-3 overall.

Georgia Tech vs. Georgia Southern Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Georgia Tech 15-14-0 3-0 12-17-0 Georgia Southern 15-12-0 1-1 13-14-0

Georgia Tech vs. Georgia Southern Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Georgia Tech Georgia Southern 11-6 Home Record 12-4 3-9 Away Record 3-11 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 7-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-8-0 72.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.8 66.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.6 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

