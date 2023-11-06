Georgia vs. Oregon: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 6
The Georgia Bulldogs (0-0) and the Oregon Ducks (0-0) take the floor in a game with no set line at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET on truTV.
Georgia vs. Oregon Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: truTV
- Where: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Georgia Betting Records & Stats
- Georgia put together a 9-20-0 ATS record last year.
- Georgia (9-20-0 ATS) covered the spread 31% of the time, 15.7% less often than Oregon (14-16-0) last season.
Georgia vs. Oregon Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Georgia
|68.5
|139.1
|71.5
|137.8
|140.4
|Oregon
|70.6
|139.1
|66.3
|137.8
|137.2
Additional Georgia Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Bulldogs recorded 68.5 points per game, just 2.2 more points than the 66.3 the Ducks gave up.
- Georgia went 5-11 against the spread and 10-9 overall last season when scoring more than 66.3 points.
Georgia vs. Oregon Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Georgia
|9-20-0
|14-15-0
|Oregon
|14-16-0
|16-14-0
Georgia vs. Oregon Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Georgia
|Oregon
|13-4
|Home Record
|15-6
|1-10
|Away Record
|4-6
|5-10-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-7-0
|3-8-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-6-0
|70.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|73.0
|64.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|67.4
|6-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-8-0
|7-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-5-0
