On Monday, November 6, 2023 at Paycom Center, the Atlanta Hawks (4-2) will look to build on a four-game winning streak when visiting the Oklahoma City Thunder (3-3). It airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSSE.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Hawks vs. Thunder matchup.

Hawks vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSSE

BSOK and BSSE Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Hawks vs. Thunder Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hawks vs Thunder Additional Info

Hawks vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Hawks outscore opponents by 7.6 points per game (scoring 122.8 points per game to rank second in the league while giving up 115.2 per contest to rank 20th in the NBA) and have a +46 scoring differential overall.

The Thunder score 116 points per game (ninth in NBA) and give up 116.7 (24th in league) for a -4 scoring differential overall.

These teams score 238.8 points per game combined, 2.3 more than this game's over/under.

Combined, these teams give up 231.9 points per game, 4.6 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Atlanta has put together a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

Oklahoma City has compiled a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this season.

Hawks and Thunder NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hawks +10000 +3000 - Thunder +6600 +3000 -

