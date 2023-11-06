The Oklahoma City Thunder (1-0) square off against the Atlanta Hawks (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on BSOK and BSSE.

Hawks vs. Thunder Game Information

Game Day: Monday, November 6

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young collected 26.2 points, 3.0 boards and 10.2 assists last season, shooting 42.9% from the field and 33.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Dejounte Murray posted 20.5 points, 6.1 assists and 5.3 boards.

Clint Capela averaged 12.0 points last season, plus 0.9 assists and 11.0 rebounds.

Onyeka Okongwu collected 9.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists.

De'Andre Hunter's stats last season were 15.4 points, 4.2 boards and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 46.1% from the field and 35.0% from downtown, with an average of 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Thunder Players to Watch

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander put up 31.4 points last season, plus 4.8 boards and 5.5 assists.

Josh Giddey recorded 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game last season. He also averaged 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Jalen Williams' numbers last season were 14.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He sank 52.1% of his shots from the field and 35.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.0 treys.

Luguentz Dort collected 13.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, plus 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocks.

Isaiah Joe collected 9.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, plus 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Hawks vs. Thunder Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Thunder Hawks 117.5 Points Avg. 118.4 116.4 Points Allowed Avg. 118.1 46.5% Field Goal % 48.3% 35.6% Three Point % 35.2%

