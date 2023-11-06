The Atlanta Hawks (4-2) will look to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (3-3) on November 6, 2023 at Paycom Center.

Hawks vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports

Hawks vs Thunder Additional Info

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks' 49.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Thunder have given up to their opponents (46.2%).

This season, Atlanta has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 46.2% from the field.

The Hawks are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 30th.

The Hawks' 122.8 points per game are 6.1 more points than the 116.7 the Thunder allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 116.7 points, Atlanta is 4-1.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks averaged 119.6 points per game at home last season, and 117.2 away.

At home, the Hawks allowed 117.4 points per game, 1.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (118.9).

At home, the Hawks sunk 10.7 treys per game last season, 0.1 fewer than they averaged on the road (10.8). Their 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (34.7%) than on the road (35.7%) too.

Hawks Injuries