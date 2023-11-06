The Atlanta Hawks visit the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center on Monday (tip at 8:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Trae Young and others in this game.

Hawks vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSSE

BSOK and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Hawks vs Thunder Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -115) 10.5 (Over: +102) 2.5 (Over: +112)

Young's 21.3 points per game average is 2.2 fewer than Monday's over/under.

Young's year-long assist average -- 10 per game -- is 0.5 assists lower than Monday's assist prop bet value (10.5).

Young has made 1.8 three-pointers per game, 0.7 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: -139) 5.5 (Over: -141) 1.5 (Over: -128)

The 21.5-point over/under for Dejounte Murray on Monday is 0.2 higher than his season scoring average (21.3).

He collects 4.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Monday.

Murray's assist average -- 5.5 per game -- is equal to Monday's prop bet.

He has hit one three-pointer per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under on Monday.

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -118) 7.5 (Over: +100) 2.5 (Over: -128) 1.5 (Over: -147)

Chet Holmgren has scored 15.3 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 2.2 points fewer than Monday's points prop total.

His per-game rebound average -- seven -- is 0.5 less than his prop bet over/under for Monday's game (7.5).

Holmgren's season-long assist average -- 1.7 per game -- is 0.8 assists lower than Monday's assist prop bet value (2.5).

Holmgren has hit two three pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

