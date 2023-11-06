The Kennesaw State Owls face the Vanderbilt Commodores at Memorial Gymnasium on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, begins at 12:00 PM ET.

Kennesaw State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
  • TV: SEC Network +

Kennesaw State vs. Vanderbilt 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Owls scored an average of 67.7 points per game last year, only 3.4 fewer points than the 71.1 the Commodores gave up.
  • When Kennesaw State allowed fewer than 67.6 points last season, it went 12-6.
  • Last year, the 67.6 points per game the Commodores put up were just 0.4 more points than the Owls gave up (67.2).
  • When Vanderbilt totaled more than 67.2 points last season, it went 12-6.

Kennesaw State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Vanderbilt - Memorial Gymnasium
11/10/2023 Life (GA) - KSU Convocation Center
11/14/2023 @ Georgia State - Georgia State Convocation Center

