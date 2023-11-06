How to Watch the Mercer vs. Western Kentucky Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers will open their 2023-24 season matching up with the Mercer Bears on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.
Mercer Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Mercer vs. Western Kentucky 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Bears put up only 4.5 fewer points per game last year (64.8) than the Hilltoppers allowed their opponents to score (69.3).
- When Mercer gave up fewer than 70.1 points last season, it went 11-5.
- Last year, the Hilltoppers recorded just 4.8 more points per game (70.1) than the Bears gave up (65.3).
- Western Kentucky went 14-6 last season when scoring more than 65.3 points.
Mercer Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Western Kentucky
|-
|E. A. Diddle Arena
|11/9/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|-
|Hawkins Arena
|11/12/2023
|@ Clemson
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
