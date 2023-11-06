Monday's contest between the Ohio State Buckeyes (0-0) and USC Trojans (0-0) matching up at T-Mobile Arena has a projected final score of 69-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Ohio State, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on November 6.

The Buckeyes finished 28-8 in the 2022-23 season.

The Buckeyes went 28-8 during the 2022-23 season. The Trojans went 21-10 in the 2022-23 season.

Ohio State vs. USC Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada How to Watch on TV: truTV

Ohio State vs. USC Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 69, USC 65

USC Schedule Analysis

Ohio State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Buckeyes outscored opponents by 11.7 points per game last season, with a +418 scoring differential overall. They put up 80.1 points per game (eighth in college basketball) and gave up 68.4 per contest (280th in college basketball).

On offense, Ohio State averaged 74.8 points per game last year in conference contests. To compare, its season average (80.1 points per game) was 5.3 PPG higher.

The Buckeyes averaged 82.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 4.1 more points than they averaged in road games (78).

At home, Ohio State allowed 2.1 fewer points per game (64.9) than when playing on the road (67).

USC Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Trojans outscored opponents by 9.1 points per game last season with a +284 scoring differential overall. They put up 64.2 points per game (198th in college basketball) and allowed 55.1 per contest (15th in college basketball).

In conference play, USC averaged fewer points (61.2 per game) than it did overall (64.2) in 2022-23.

The Trojans scored 67.6 points per game at home last season, and 62.5 on the road.

At home, USC conceded 51.2 points per game last season. Away, it allowed 59.6.

