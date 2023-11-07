The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Fulton County, Georgia today, we've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Fulton County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

The Lovett School at Wesleyan School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 7

5:00 PM ET on November 7 Location: Norcross, GA

Norcross, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Lithia Springs High School at The Paideia School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 7

5:30 PM ET on November 7 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Atlanta Area School for the Deaf at Atlanta Jewish Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 7

7:00 PM ET on November 7 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Cass High School at Chattahoochee High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 7

7:30 PM ET on November 7 Location: Johns Creek, GA

Johns Creek, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Trinity Christian School at Galloway School