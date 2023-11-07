Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Henry County Today - November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Henry County, Georgia today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Henry County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Martin Luther King Jr. High School at Locust Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 7
- Location: Locust Grove, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodland High School - Stockbridge at Riverdale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 7
- Location: Riverdale, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
