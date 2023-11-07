Top Player Prop Bets for Predators vs. Flames on November 7, 2023
Bookmakers have set player props for Elias Lindholm, Filip Forsberg and others when the Calgary Flames host the Nashville Predators at Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET.
Predators vs. Flames Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Predators vs. Flames Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators
Filip Forsberg Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Forsberg's 12 points are important for Nashville. He has put up two goals and 10 assists in 11 games.
Forsberg Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Oilers
|Nov. 4
|1
|2
|3
|4
|at Kraken
|Nov. 2
|0
|1
|1
|5
|at Canucks
|Oct. 31
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Oct. 28
|0
|2
|2
|3
|vs. Canucks
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|4
Ryan O'Reilly Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
Ryan O'Reilly has amassed 11 points this season, with seven goals and four assists.
O'Reilly Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Oilers
|Nov. 4
|3
|1
|4
|3
|at Kraken
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Canucks
|Oct. 31
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Oct. 28
|2
|0
|2
|2
|vs. Canucks
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|0
Thomas Novak Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -286)
Thomas Novak's six goals and three assists add up to nine points this season.
Novak Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Oilers
|Nov. 4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Kraken
|Nov. 2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Canucks
|Oct. 31
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Oct. 28
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Canucks
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|0
NHL Props Today: Calgary Flames
Elias Lindholm Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
One of Calgary's top offensive players this season is Lindholm, who has scored eight points in 11 games (two goals and six assists).
Lindholm Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kraken
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Stars
|Nov. 1
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Oilers
|Oct. 29
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Blues
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
Andrew Mangiapane is another of Calgary's offensive options, contributing seven points (four goals, three assists) to the team.
