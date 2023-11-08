How to Watch the Panthers vs. Capitals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Florida Panthers (6-4-1) will visit the Washington Capitals (5-4-1) on Wednesday, with both squads coming off a victory in their last game.
You can tune in to TNT and Max to see the Capitals look to defeat the Panthers.
Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers have given up 32 total goals (2.9 per game), ranking 11th in NHL play in goals against.
- The Panthers' 31 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 25th in the NHL.
- Over on the defensive side, the Panthers have given up 2.7 goals per game (27 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) during that stretch.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sam Reinhart
|11
|8
|5
|13
|4
|2
|44.9%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|10
|3
|7
|10
|5
|9
|56.4%
|Matthew Tkachuk
|11
|2
|8
|10
|13
|7
|100%
|Evan Rodrigues
|11
|2
|6
|8
|7
|1
|25%
|Carter Verhaeghe
|11
|4
|3
|7
|7
|8
|28.6%
Capitals Stats & Trends
- The Capitals' total of 30 goals conceded (three per game) is sixth in the league.
- The Capitals have 19 goals this season (1.9 per game), 31st in the NHL.
- Defensively, the Capitals have allowed 30 goals (three per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 19 goals during that span.
Capitals Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Alexander Ovechkin
|10
|2
|6
|8
|5
|3
|0%
|John Carlson
|10
|1
|6
|7
|17
|11
|-
|Tom Wilson
|10
|3
|3
|6
|8
|12
|40%
|Dylan Strome
|10
|6
|0
|6
|4
|9
|56.2%
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|10
|1
|4
|5
|12
|4
|44.8%
