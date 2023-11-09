Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dougherty County Today - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Dougherty County, Georgia, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dougherty County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Monroe Comprehensive High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 9
- Location: Albany, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Early County High School at Dougherty Comprehensive High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 9
- Location: Albany, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
