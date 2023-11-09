If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Fulton County, Georgia, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Fulton County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

North Forsyth High School at Roswell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 9

7:00 PM ET on November 9 Location: Roswell, GA

Roswell, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodward Academy at New Manchester High School