Georgia Tech vs. Howard: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:26 PM EST
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-0) play the Howard Bison (1-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Georgia Tech vs. Howard matchup.
Georgia Tech vs. Howard Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra
Georgia Tech vs. Howard Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia Tech Moneyline
|Howard Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgia Tech (-10.5)
|150.5
|-650
|+450
|FanDuel
|Georgia Tech (-9.5)
|149.5
|-530
|+390
Georgia Tech vs. Howard Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Georgia Tech went 15-14-0 ATS last season.
- The Yellow Jackets and their opponents combined to go over the point total 12 out of 29 times last season.
- Howard compiled a 16-13-0 ATS record last year.
- In Bison games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 16 times.
Georgia Tech Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- Georgia Tech is 82nd in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (71st).
- The implied probability of Georgia Tech winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.
