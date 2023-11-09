Thursday's game between the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-0) and the Howard Bison (1-0) at Hank McCamish Pavilion is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 81-78, with Georgia Tech coming out on top. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on November 9.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Georgia Tech vs. Howard Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

7:30 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Hank McCamish Pavilion

Georgia Tech vs. Howard Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia Tech 81, Howard 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Georgia Tech vs. Howard

Computer Predicted Spread: Georgia Tech (-3.0)

Georgia Tech (-3.0) Computer Predicted Total: 159.0

Georgia Tech Performance Insights

With 69.7 points scored per game and 70.8 points conceded last season, Georgia Tech was 221st in the country offensively and 202nd on defense.

With 32.0 rebounds per game and 33.7 rebounds allowed, the Yellow Jackets were 163rd and 322nd in the nation, respectively, last season.

Last season Georgia Tech was ranked 105th in college basketball in assists with 14.0 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Yellow Jackets were 125th in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (7.8) last season. They were 215th in 3-point percentage at 33.5%.

Defensively, Georgia Tech was 51st in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed per game at 6.2 last season. It was 16th-best in 3-point percentage conceded at 30.1%.

Last year, the Yellow Jackets attempted 38.3% of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 61.7% from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.3% of the Yellow Jackets' buckets were 3-pointers, and 69.7% were 2-pointers.

