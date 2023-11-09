The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-0) and the Howard Bison (1-0) take the floor at Hank McCamish Pavilion on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ACC Network Extra. The game has no set line.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Georgia Tech vs. Howard Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Hank McCamish Pavilion

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgia Tech Betting Records & Stats

Georgia Tech put together a 15-14-0 record against the spread last season.

Howard (16-13-0 ATS) covered the spread 51.7% of the time, 3.5% more often than Georgia Tech (15-14-0) last season.

Georgia Tech vs. Howard Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Georgia Tech 69.7 145 70.8 143.4 139.8 Howard 75.3 145 72.6 143.4 146.2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Georgia Tech Insights & Trends

Last year, the 69.7 points per game the Yellow Jackets scored were only 2.9 fewer points than the Bison allowed (72.6).

When Georgia Tech put up more than 72.6 points last season, it went 7-1 against the spread and 11-0 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Georgia Tech vs. Howard Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Georgia Tech 15-14-0 12-17-0 Howard 16-13-0 16-13-0

Georgia Tech vs. Howard Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Georgia Tech Howard 11-6 Home Record 12-2 3-9 Away Record 6-8 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-2-0 7-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-9-0 72.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.9 66.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.1 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-2-0 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.