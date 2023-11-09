Will Gustav Nyquist find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators square off against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Nyquist stats and insights

In one of 12 games this season, Nyquist scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Jets.

He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Nyquist averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.8%.

Jets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Jets are giving up 40 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

So far this season, the Jets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.4 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

