Southeast Division opponents face one another when the Orlando Magic (1-0) welcome in the Atlanta Hawks (0-1) at Mexico City Arena, starting on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. It's the first matchup between the clubs this season.

Hawks vs. Magic Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 9

Thursday, November 9 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV, BSFL, BSSE

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young collected 26.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 10.2 assists last year. Defensively, he posted 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Dejounte Murray put up 20.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists last season, shooting 46.4% from the floor and 34.4% from downtown, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Clint Capela collected 12.0 points, 11.0 boards and 0.9 assists, shooting 65.3% from the floor (third in NBA).

Onyeka Okongwu averaged 9.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists. At the other end, he pus up 0.7 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

De'Andre Hunter averaged 15.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

Magic Players to Watch

Paolo Banchero posted 20.0 points, 6.9 boards and 3.7 assists last year.

Franz Wagner collected 18.6 points, 4.1 boards and 3.5 assists per game last season. He also put up 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks.

Markelle Fultz posted 14.0 points, 3.9 boards and 5.7 assists per contest, plus 1.5 steals (ninth in NBA) and 0.4 blocks.

Wendell Carter Jr. recorded 15.2 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He sank 52.6% of his shots from the floor and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per contest.

Last season, Cole Anthony recorded 13.0 points, 4.8 boards and 3.9 assists. He sank 45.4% of his shots from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.

Hawks vs. Magic Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Magic Hawks 111.4 Points Avg. 118.4 114.0 Points Allowed Avg. 118.1 47.0% Field Goal % 48.3% 34.6% Three Point % 35.2%

