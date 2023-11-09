Hawks vs. Magic November 9 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 2:19 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Southeast Division opponents face one another when the Orlando Magic (1-0) welcome in the Atlanta Hawks (0-1) at Mexico City Arena, starting on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. It's the first matchup between the clubs this season.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Hawks vs. Magic Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV, BSFL, BSSE
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Hawks Games
- October 30 at home vs the Timberwolves
- October 29 at the Bucks
- November 4 at the Pelicans
- October 27 at home vs the Knicks
- November 6 at the Thunder
Hawks Players to Watch
- Trae Young collected 26.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 10.2 assists last year. Defensively, he posted 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Dejounte Murray put up 20.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists last season, shooting 46.4% from the floor and 34.4% from downtown, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
- Clint Capela collected 12.0 points, 11.0 boards and 0.9 assists, shooting 65.3% from the floor (third in NBA).
- Onyeka Okongwu averaged 9.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists. At the other end, he pus up 0.7 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
- De'Andre Hunter averaged 15.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Magic Players to Watch
- Paolo Banchero posted 20.0 points, 6.9 boards and 3.7 assists last year.
- Franz Wagner collected 18.6 points, 4.1 boards and 3.5 assists per game last season. He also put up 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks.
- Markelle Fultz posted 14.0 points, 3.9 boards and 5.7 assists per contest, plus 1.5 steals (ninth in NBA) and 0.4 blocks.
- Wendell Carter Jr. recorded 15.2 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He sank 52.6% of his shots from the floor and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per contest.
- Last season, Cole Anthony recorded 13.0 points, 4.8 boards and 3.9 assists. He sank 45.4% of his shots from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Hawks vs. Magic Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Magic
|Hawks
|111.4
|Points Avg.
|118.4
|114.0
|Points Allowed Avg.
|118.1
|47.0%
|Field Goal %
|48.3%
|34.6%
|Three Point %
|35.2%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.