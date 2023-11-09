The Atlanta Hawks (4-3) visit the Orlando Magic (4-3) in a matchup of Southeast Division rivals at Mexico City Arena on November 9, 2023. This is the first matchup between the squads this season.

Hawks vs. Magic Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Where: Mexico City Arena in Mexico City, Mexico

TV: NBA TV

Hawks vs Magic Additional Info

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks are shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 46.1% the Magic allow to opponents.

Atlanta has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.1% from the field.

The Magic are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at third.

The Hawks score 16.6 more points per game (122) than the Magic allow (105.4).

Atlanta is 4-3 when scoring more than 105.4 points.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks put up 119.6 points per game when playing at home last season. In away games, they averaged 117.2 points per contest.

Atlanta allowed 117.4 points per game at home last year, compared to 118.9 in road games.

The Hawks averaged 10.7 three-pointers per game with a 34.7% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.1 fewer threes and 1% points worse than they averaged away from home (10.8, 35.7%).

Hawks Injuries