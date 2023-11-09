Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Long County Today - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Long County, Georgia today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Long County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Southside Christian School at Faith Baptist Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 9
- Location: Ludowici, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
