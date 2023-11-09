ACC opponents match up when the No. 11 Louisville Cardinals (8-1) and the Virginia Cavaliers (2-7) play on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium.

On defense, Louisville has been a top-25 unit, ranking 13th-best by giving up only 16.3 points per game. The offense ranks 32nd (32.9 points per game). In terms of total offense, Virginia ranks 83rd in the FBS (361.9 total yards per game) and 92nd on the other side of the ball (395.4 total yards allowed per contest).

In the article below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

Louisville vs. Virginia Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

City: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Louisville vs. Virginia Key Statistics

Louisville Virginia 442.3 (31st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 361.9 (91st) 285.2 (10th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 395.4 (85th) 190.3 (28th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 120.2 (106th) 252 (48th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 241.7 (55th) 11 (43rd) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (108th) 16 (23rd) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (95th)

Louisville Stats Leaders

Jack Plummer has 2,159 yards passing for Louisville, completing 65.3% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season.

Jawhar Jordan has 881 rushing yards on 124 carries with 11 touchdowns. He's also tacked on 12 catches for 178 yards (19.8 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Isaac Guerendo has collected 398 yards on 71 carries, scoring six times.

Jamari Thrash's leads his squad with 712 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 46 receptions (out of 67 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

Chris Bell has put up a 272-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 15 passes on 24 targets.

Kevin Coleman Jr. has compiled 18 receptions for 217 yards, an average of 24.1 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Virginia Stats Leaders

Anthony Colandrea leads Virginia with 1,123 yards on 84-of-139 passing with seven touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Perris Jones is his team's leading rusher with 73 carries for 386 yards, or 42.9 per game. He's found paydirt two times on the ground, as well.

Kobe Pace is a key figure in this offense, with 292 rushing yards on 86 carries with one touchdown and 130 receiving yards (14.4 per game) on 13 catches with three touchdowns

Malik Washington has hauled in 1,044 receiving yards on 79 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring six touchdowns as a receiver.

Malachi Fields has 44 receptions (on 73 targets) for a total of 563 yards (62.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

