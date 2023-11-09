The Mercer Bears (0-1) take on the Chicago State Cougars (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Mercer vs. Chicago State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois

Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN+

Mercer Stats Insights

Last season, the Bears had a 45.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.4% lower than the 45.5% of shots the Cougars' opponents made.

In games Mercer shot higher than 45.5% from the field, it went 8-7 overall.

The Cougars ranked 163rd in rebounding in college basketball. The Bears finished 187th.

Last year, the Bears scored just 4.3 fewer points per game (68.7) than the Cougars gave up (73).

Mercer went 7-2 last season when scoring more than 73 points.

Mercer Home & Away Comparison

Mercer posted 72.5 points per game in home games last year, compared to 66.9 points per game in road games, a difference of 5.6 points per contest.

The Bears gave up 65 points per game last year in home games, which was 5.9 fewer points than they allowed in away games (70.9).

In home games, Mercer sunk 0.5 more treys per game (6.4) than away from home (5.9). However, it sported a worse three-point percentage at home (33.2%) compared to in away games (35%).

Mercer Upcoming Schedule