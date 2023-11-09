How to Watch Mercer vs. Chicago State on TV or Live Stream - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Mercer Bears (0-1) take on the Chicago State Cougars (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Mercer vs. Chicago State Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Mercer Stats Insights
- Last season, the Bears had a 45.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.4% lower than the 45.5% of shots the Cougars' opponents made.
- In games Mercer shot higher than 45.5% from the field, it went 8-7 overall.
- The Cougars ranked 163rd in rebounding in college basketball. The Bears finished 187th.
- Last year, the Bears scored just 4.3 fewer points per game (68.7) than the Cougars gave up (73).
- Mercer went 7-2 last season when scoring more than 73 points.
Mercer Home & Away Comparison
- Mercer posted 72.5 points per game in home games last year, compared to 66.9 points per game in road games, a difference of 5.6 points per contest.
- The Bears gave up 65 points per game last year in home games, which was 5.9 fewer points than they allowed in away games (70.9).
- In home games, Mercer sunk 0.5 more treys per game (6.4) than away from home (5.9). However, it sported a worse three-point percentage at home (33.2%) compared to in away games (35%).
Mercer Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Clark Atlanta
|L 71-64
|Hawkins Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ Chicago State
|-
|Jones Convocation Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Morehead State
|-
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Alabama
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
