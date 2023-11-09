The Mercer Bears (0-1) take on the Chicago State Cougars (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Mercer vs. Chicago State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Mercer Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Bears had a 45.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.4% lower than the 45.5% of shots the Cougars' opponents made.
  • In games Mercer shot higher than 45.5% from the field, it went 8-7 overall.
  • The Cougars ranked 163rd in rebounding in college basketball. The Bears finished 187th.
  • Last year, the Bears scored just 4.3 fewer points per game (68.7) than the Cougars gave up (73).
  • Mercer went 7-2 last season when scoring more than 73 points.

Mercer Home & Away Comparison

  • Mercer posted 72.5 points per game in home games last year, compared to 66.9 points per game in road games, a difference of 5.6 points per contest.
  • The Bears gave up 65 points per game last year in home games, which was 5.9 fewer points than they allowed in away games (70.9).
  • In home games, Mercer sunk 0.5 more treys per game (6.4) than away from home (5.9). However, it sported a worse three-point percentage at home (33.2%) compared to in away games (35%).

Mercer Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Clark Atlanta L 71-64 Hawkins Arena
11/9/2023 @ Chicago State - Jones Convocation Center
11/14/2023 @ Morehead State - Ellis T. Johnson Arena
11/17/2023 @ Alabama - Coleman Coliseum

