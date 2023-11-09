Thursday's game between the Mercer Bears (0-1) and the Chicago State Cougars (0-1) at Jones Convocation Center has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-68, with Mercer securing the victory. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 9.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Mercer vs. Chicago State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Jones Convocation Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Mercer vs. Chicago State Score Prediction

Prediction: Mercer 69, Chicago State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Mercer vs. Chicago State

Computer Predicted Spread: Mercer (-0.4)

Mercer (-0.4) Computer Predicted Total: 137.1

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Mercer Performance Insights

Mercer was 255th in the country last season with 68.7 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 82nd with 67.0 points allowed per contest.

The Bears ranked 187th in the nation with 31.6 boards per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 65th with 29.3 rebounds allowed per contest.

Mercer ranked 193rd in college basketball with 12.8 assists per contest.

The Bears committed 10.9 turnovers per game (84th-ranked in college basketball). They forced 11.3 turnovers per contest (238th-ranked).

Last year the Bears drained 5.9 threes per game (320th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 33.4% (221st-ranked) from downtown.

Last season Mercer gave up 6.1 three-pointers per game (46th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opposing teams to shoot 33.0% (120th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Mercer took 68.9% two-pointers and 31.1% threes last season. Of the team's baskets, 77% were two-pointers and 23% were threes.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.