Thursday's contest features the Mercer Bears (0-1) and the Florida Atlantic Owls (0-0) matching up at Hawkins Arena (on November 9) at 7:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-61 victory for Mercer.

The Bears are coming off of a 70-64 loss to Western Kentucky in their last game on Monday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Mercer vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia

Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Mercer vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction

Prediction: Mercer 71, Florida Atlantic 61

Other SoCon Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Mercer Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bears had a -14 scoring differential last season, putting up 64.8 points per game (183rd in college basketball) and giving up 65.3 (204th in college basketball).

Mercer tallied 67.9 points per game last season in conference contests, which was 3.1 more points per game than its overall average (64.8).

The Bears posted 65.8 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 0.6 more points than they averaged in away games (65.2).

In 2022-23, Mercer allowed 63.3 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it allowed 65.3.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.