Trae Young and the rest of the Atlanta Hawks will be taking on the Orlando Magic on Thursday at 9:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 6, Young put up 22 points and 11 assists in a 126-117 loss against the Thunder.

If you'd like to place a bet on Young's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Trae Young Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Points Prop: Over 23.5 (-118)

Over 23.5 (-118) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-149)

Over 2.5 (-149) Assists Prop: Over 10.5 (+114)

Over 10.5 (+114) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+140)

Magic 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Magic were 15th in the league defensively last year, conceding 114 points per game.

Conceding 42 rebounds per game last season, the Magic were seventh in the NBA in that category.

Allowing an average of 25.9 assists last season, the Magic were the 19th-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at three-point defense, the Magic were 25th in the league last season, allowing 13 makes per game.

Trae Young vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/19/2022 36 37 3 13 3 0 0 12/14/2022 39 19 3 16 1 0 0 11/30/2022 36 30 2 14 2 0 0 10/21/2022 37 25 4 13 4 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.