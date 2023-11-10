Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bulloch County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Bulloch County, Georgia. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bulloch County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Turner County High School at Portal Middle High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Portal, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Statesboro High School at Tucker High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
