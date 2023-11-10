Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Carroll County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
If you live in Carroll County, Georgia and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Carroll County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Harrison High School at Carrollton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Carrollton, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Taylor County High School at Bowdon High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Bowdon, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Temple High School at Irwin County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Ocilla, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Hapeville Charter Career Academy at Carroll County Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Carrollton, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
