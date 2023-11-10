On Friday, November 10, 2023 at TD Garden, the Brooklyn Nets (4-4) will look to extend a three-game road winning run when taking on the Boston Celtics (5-2), airing at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and YES.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Nets matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Celtics vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and YES

ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and YES Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Celtics vs. Nets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Celtics Moneyline Nets Moneyline BetMGM Celtics (-10.5) 224.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Celtics (-10.5) 224 -560 +420 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Celtics vs Nets Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Celtics vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Celtics have a +84 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12 points per game. They're putting up 120.6 points per game to rank third in the league and are giving up 108.6 per outing to rank ninth in the NBA.

The Nets put up 115.4 points per game (11th in league) while giving up 114.8 per contest (18th in NBA). They have a +5 scoring differential.

The two teams average 236 points per game combined, 11.5 more points than this game's total.

Combined, these teams surrender 223.4 points per game, 1.1 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Boston has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

Brooklyn has compiled a 7-1-0 record against the spread this year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Celtics and Nets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Celtics +375 +150 - Nets +15000 +6600 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.