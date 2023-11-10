If you live in Chatham County, Georgia and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

Chatham County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Jackson High School at Calvary Day School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Savannah, GA

Savannah, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Andrew's School at Tiftarea Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10

7:30 PM ET on November 10 Location: Chula, GA

Chula, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Savannah Country Day School at Upson-Lee High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10

7:30 PM ET on November 10 Location: Thomaston, GA

Thomaston, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Peach County High School at Savannah Christian Preparatory School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10

7:30 PM ET on November 10 Location: Fort Valley, GA

Fort Valley, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

H. V. Jenkins High School at Arabia Mountain High School