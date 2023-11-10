Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Chatham County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
If you live in Chatham County, Georgia and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Chatham County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Jackson High School at Calvary Day School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Savannah, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Andrew's School at Tiftarea Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Chula, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Savannah Country Day School at Upson-Lee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Thomaston, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Peach County High School at Savannah Christian Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Fort Valley, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
H. V. Jenkins High School at Arabia Mountain High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Lithonia, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
