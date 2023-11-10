Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clarke County Today - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Clarke County, Georgia today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clarke County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Stephens County High School at Athens Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Athens, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
