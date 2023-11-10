Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Columbia County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Columbia County, Georgia this week, we've got you covered.
Columbia County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Georgia Christian School at Augusta Preparatory Day School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Martinez, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Evans High School at Woodward Academy
- Game Time: 6:55 PM ET on November 10
- Location: College Park, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
