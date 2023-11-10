The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Columbia County, Georgia this week, we've got you covered.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Columbia County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Georgia Christian School at Augusta Preparatory Day School

Game Time: 6:55 PM ET on November 10

6:55 PM ET on November 10 Location: Martinez, GA

Martinez, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Evans High School at Woodward Academy