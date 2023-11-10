This week, there's high school football on the docket in DeKalb County, Georgia. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

DeKalb County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Dunwoody High School at Lee County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Leesburg, GA

Leesburg, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Decatur High School at Ware County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10

7:30 PM ET on November 10 Location: Waycross, GA

Waycross, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Statesboro High School at Tucker High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10

7:30 PM ET on November 10 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

H. V. Jenkins High School at Arabia Mountain High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10

7:30 PM ET on November 10 Location: Lithonia, GA

Lithonia, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Redan High School at Fellowship Christian School