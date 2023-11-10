Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Douglas County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the docket in Douglas County, Georgia. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Douglas County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Habersham Central High School at Douglas County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Douglasville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Paulding High School at Gainesville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Gainesville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chapel Hill High School at Eastside High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Covington, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
