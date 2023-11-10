Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Fayette County This Week
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Fayette County, Georgia has high school football games on the schedule this week, and information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Other Games in Georgia This Week
Fayette County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Friday
McIntosh High School at Warner Robins High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Warner Robins, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Monroe Area High School at Sandy Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Tyrone, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Shaw High School at Starr's Mill High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Fayetteville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
